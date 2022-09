A woman fatally stabbed a 38-year-old man during a domestic dispute in South Shore Saturday morning.

At about 7:20 a.m., the man was in an altercation with a woman, when she stabbed him multiple times, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The offender is in custody.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.