Woman found dead in vehicle at UIC parking garage

A young woman was found dead in a vehicle Saturday at a University of Illinois at Chicago parking garage in University Village on the Near West Side.

The woman, who was 18 or 19, was reported to Chicago Fire Department crews just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, fire officials said. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police have set up a crime scene around the vehicle, officials said, though they could not yet confirm if detectives suspected foul play.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided details on her death.

Chicago police did not immediately return a request for details.