Woman found dead inside Washington Heights home after argument with boyfriend: police

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Washington Heights home Tuesday after an argument with her boyfriend in the South Side neighborhood.

About 10:10 p.m., Keishianta Coleman was found in the bedroom of a home in the 10200 block of South Morgan Street with head trauma, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend before she was discovered, a Chicago police source said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine her official cause of death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.