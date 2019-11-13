Woman hit by CPD vehicle in South Shore

A woman was hit and injured by a Chicago police vehicle Wednesday in South Shore on the South Side.

Officers spoke to the 34-year-old woman at 6:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, according to Chicago police.

As their squad car pulled away, the woman’s right leg “became stuck under the passenger side tire of the vehicle,” police said in a statement. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries to her right leg and head.

“She was in the street and he turned toward her and hit her. He hit her so hard, her leg got pinned under the car, twisted. And she fell, her head hit so hard - BOOM! - that's what made everybody else look,” said witness Eddie Williams.

Police and Chicago Fire Department officials said she was listed in critical condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.