Woman killed in Lake Shore Drive crash on the South Side

A woman was killed in a crash on Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning on the South Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the woman was traveling in a silver Nissan Sentra in the 4200 block of South Lake Shore Drive when her vehicle struck a tree in the center median, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The woman, about 20 to 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Advertisement

Southbound lanes have been closed, according to police.