Woman killed trying to run across I-294 in Franklin Park

A 20-year-old woman died Friday after being hit by a vehicle while trying to run to her family on the other side of Interstate 294 in west suburban Franklin Park.

The woman’s vehicle broke down in the southbound lanes about 8 p.m. near milepost 36, Illinois State Police said. She parked it on the left shoulder, then tried to run across the expressway to reach her family, who were waiting in another vehicle on the right shoulder.

A Subaru Impreza hit the woman in the far right lane of traffic, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. No charges or citations had been filed Saturday morning.