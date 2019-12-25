Woman missing for months from Chicago

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen on the Near North Side.

Tiffany Leavell was last seen April 1 in the 1100 block of North Orleans Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.