Woman missing from Bronzeville considered ‘high risk’: police

Police are looking for an 80-year-old woman last seen in Bronzeville who is considered “high risk.”

Ruthie Wright-King was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East 50th Place, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. It isn’t known what she was last seen wearing.

She has dementia and usually wears her keys on a lanyard or necklace around her neck, police said.

Wright-King is 4-foot-9, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.