Woman missing from Edgewater

article

Police are looking for a woman reported missing since Monday from Edgewater on the North Side.

Risharda Bond, 25, was last seen in the 5800 block of North Sheridan Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Bond is a 5-foot-8, 150-pound woman with brown eyes and black har, police said. She may be driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with a Wisconsin license plate of ABC9031.

Risharda Bond (Chicago police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.