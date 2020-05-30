Woman reported missing from Gresham

article

A 32-year-old woman has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Alexis Shannon was last seen May 22, in the 8000 block of South Wood Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She may be in a medical or mental health facility.

Shannon, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-4, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a light-brown complexion, police said. She also has a tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.