Woman reported missing from Park Forest may be in danger: police

A 40-year-old woman reported missing from Park Forest in the south suburbs may be in danger, police said.

Bambi Barton was last seen leaving her home Friday in the first block Hemlock Street, Park Forest police said in statement.

Police said she has an intellectual disability.

She was walking and does not own a vehicle, police said. She was wearing an orange hooded jacked and black boots.

Anyone who knows Barton’s location is asked to call Park Forest police at 708-748-4701.