Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old woman reported missing from Uptown.

Karen Ptak was last seen July 20 in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to an alert from Area Three detectives.

Ptak, who is 5 feet tall, was wearing a maroon and gray shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.