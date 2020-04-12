Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Matteson

A 59-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in south suburban Matteson.

Donna Terrell was in the 20700 block of South Cicero Avenue, when she was hit by a vehicle, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was take to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Matteson police were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.