Woman struck, killed by FedEx truck in South Loop

A 65-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after being struck by a FedEx truck in the South Loop.

Police say the truck was turning onto Wasbash Avenue when it ran into the woman who was crossing the street.

The woman became caught under the truck, police said. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The identity of the woman is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.