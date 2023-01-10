Woman used alias on Facebook to meet up with man before her and another suspect robbed him: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for the second of two West Chicago residents accused of robbing a man at knifepoint.

Breanna Gardea, 22, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint.

Gardea's codefendant, Teron Russell, faces the same charges. He appeared at his bond hearing on Jan. 6, and his bond was set at $500,000.

At about 6:12 p.m. on Jan. 4, West Chicago police officers responded to a call of an armed robbery that just occurred.

While investigating, police determined that the victim and Gardea allegedly met via Facebook, with Gardea using an alias.

They had arranged a meeting that evening at Gardea's apartment.

The victim went to Gardea's apartment and the two went out for food to bring back to the apartment.

When they returned to her apartment, Gardea allegedly escorted the victim to the second floor of the building and opened a door. At that time, the victim turned on the lights and discovered he was in a laundry room where Russell was waiting.

Russell allegedly stole the victim's phone, wallet and keys.

Gardea then returned to the laundry room and punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, prosecutors said.

Gardea and Russell then forced the victim into the back seat of his car, and Russell drove to an ATM and forced the victim to withdraw about $300 from his account and give it to them.

The duo then dropped the victim off at a random intersection and fled, prosecutors said. They ultimately left the victim's car in the apartment complex parking lot.

Gardea's bond was set at $250,000.

The next court appearance for both defendants is scheduled for Feb. 2