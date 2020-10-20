Women charged with drugging, robbing man in River North

article

Two women from Milwaukee are charged with drugging and robbing a man over the weekend in River North.

Chicago police said the pair drugged a man who had been drinking alcohol that night in the 400 block of North LaSalle Drive.

Tiana Trammell, 25, and Tjwana Rainey, 32, each face a felony count each of continuing a financial criminal enterprise and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers found a 27-year-old man about 12:30 a.m. Sunday unresponsive behind one of the women’s car, police said. He had been led to the parked vehicle and was missing his personal property.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Trammell and Rainey were expected to appear for a court hearing Tuesday.