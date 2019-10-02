World War II-era bomber plane crashes near Connecticut airport, injuries reported

A World War II-era bomber plane crashed in a fireball as it tried to land Wednesday at New England’s second-busiest airport, injuring at least six people aboard, officials said.

Black smoke rose from the airport as emergency crews responded to the crash of the B-17 bomber at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, just north of Hartford. It wasn’t clear how many people were on board.

Six people on board were taken to Hartford Hospital, said hospital spokesman Shawn Mawhiney. He did not yet have information on their condition.

Photos show smoke billowing above the site of the crash near Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. (Photo credit: Twitter / @TonyArreguin75)

“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport,” the airport said on Twitter. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the vintage plane crashed at the end of a runway while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport, adding that it is a civilian registered aircraft and not flown by the military.

It also wasn’t clear where the plane was going, Lamont spokesman Max Reiss told the Associated Press. The New England Air Museum is near the airport.

Antonio Arreguin said he had parked at a construction site near the airport for breakfast when he heard an explosion. He said he did not see the plane but could feel the heat from the fire, which was about 250 yards away.

“In front of me, I see this big ball of orange fire, and I knew something happened,” he said. “The ball of fire was very big.”

A smaller explosion followed about a minute after the first blast, he said. He saw emergency crews scrambling within seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.