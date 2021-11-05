Tim McGill is an Emmy award winning AMS (American Meteorological Society) Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. His experience in Chicago includes 28 years with WGN and Chicagoland Television and a year and a half at CBS 2 Chicago.

He was also the morning meteorologist for WGN Radio for several years working with Bob Collins, Spike O’Dell, Jonathan Brandmeier and Steve Cochran. He has taught weather for the past 20 years at three different colleges and universities, including formerly The School of The Art Institute and most recently Columbia College and Roosevelt University.

Before moving back to Chicago, Tim worked for a year at WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia as a reporter and meteorologist and six years at WCTI-TV in New Bern, North Carolina. He did just about everything at WCTI including business and sports segments but was primarily a meteorologist. He worked briefly for the Chicago office of the National Weather Service. He started his blog ChicagoWeatherTalk.com last March. He is also a contributor to a Twitter weather service called @Currently.

Tim is originally from Schaumburg and now lives in the far northern suburbs with his wife, and attended both the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois University where he received his BS in Meteorology.

Tim has four kids, four grandchildren and one dog. He enjoys fishing and running and has run the Chicago Marathon twice.

He and his wife have led 15 short-term missions trips with teams from their church. Most of them have focused on helping Native Americans in the Navajo Nation territory of New Mexico.