Bears acquire quarterback Nick Foles in trade with Jags: reports

The Chicago Bears have traded for quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

Jacksonville will receive a compensatory fourth-round pick in the trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foles, 31, was named Super Bowl LII MVP in 2018 throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots.

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year. $91 million contract in February 2019. He suffered a collarbone injury in the first game of the season and missed the next eight games before being benched in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew.