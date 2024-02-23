Bears Daily: former Bears kicker Robbie Gould reportedly hired as suburban high school head coach

A Chicago Bears fan favorite has reportedly joined the head coaching ranks.

Longtime Bears kicker Robbie Gould has been named the head football coach at Rolling Meadows High School in the northwest suburbs, according to a report.

Gould, who kicked for the Bears for 11 seasons, recently retired from his 18-year NFL career.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the news of Gould’s hiring.

Gould replaces Sam Baker, who coached Rolling Meadows for four seasons.

Gould is one of the latest Bears to earn a head coaching position.

Jason McKie, a former teammate of Gould’s, was named the head football coach at Carmel Catholic High School in 2021.

The Bears cut Gould in a cost-saving move in Sept. 2015, which began a stretch of kicker issues in Chicago.

Gould left the Bears as its franchise’s all-time leader with 1,207 career points, 276 field goals made and 23 career field goals of 50 yards or more.

