Bears put Kyle Long on IR, promote Abdullah Anderson

The Chicago Bears have placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a hip injury and promoted defensive end Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad.

Long has been plagued by the hip injury since early in the season. He was listed on the injury report for the Sept. 23 Bears' win over Washington and was held out of the Sept. 29 victory over Minnesota before playing Oct. 6 against Oakland in London.

It's the fourth straight year Long has gone on injured reserve. Last year he returned after eight weeks.

Long's backup is guard Ted Larsen, who missed the Oakland game with a knee injury.

Anderson has one tackle and played in two games this season before going back down to the practice squad.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday in a radio interview that defensive end Akiem Hicks would miss time because of an arm injury suffered against Oakland.

To fill the spot on their practice squad, the Bears re-signed tight end Dax Raymond, who was with them during training camp.