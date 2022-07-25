Dome on Soldier Field? Lightfoot preps plan to keep Bears in Chicago

Chicago’s lakefront is the best in summertime but during football season, the weather can be brutal.

On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to talk about a plan to make Soldier Field more hospitable year-round, by putting a dome on it.

Crain’s Chicago Business reports there are three proposals for the historic stadium, including enclosing it, or improving it for the Chicago Fire and other users, while the Chicago Bears continue with plans to move to Arlington Heights.

Another option is to modernize the facility to make it dome-ready.

This comes after Lightfoot commissioned the Museum Campus Working Group, which released a report recommending the city explore options for Soldier Field, so it could host the Super Bowl and other competitions. Any rehab project will be very expensive.

Some fans said a dome would be a great addition while others say let the Bears go, enough has been done to Soldier Field.