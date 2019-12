article

Dru Smith scored 19 points, Javon Pickett added 17, and the Missouri Tigers beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-56 in the 39th Annual Braggin' Rights game.

Xavier Pinson also scored a career-high 14 points for the Tigers, who won their third straight game.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Kofi Cockburn added 13 for Illinois, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.