NBA Draft Lottery set for Thursday night

The 2020 NBA Draft isn’t until Oct. 16, but we’ll know which franchise lands the first pick after Thursday night’s draft lottery.

The 37th annual NBA Draft Lottery is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The NBA traditionally holds the event during the playoffs in May. But since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to shut down for months, tournament basketball has only recently gotten underway, paving the way for the lottery to finally take place.

The 14 teams who did not qualify for the playoffs will vie for the coveted top draft pick, hoping to land their next franchise star. Rather than awarding the top pick to the team with the worst record, as the NFL does, the NBA relies on a lottery system that is meant to discourage teams from tanking.

The team with the worst record has the same odds (14%) of winning the top pick as the squads with the second and third-worst record. Those odds slightly diminish down to 0.5%, which represents the team with the 14th worst record.

The lottery only determines who receives the top four picks. After that, picks five - 60 will be allocated in the inverse order of their regular-season records.

The team with the worst record is guaranteed to receive a top 4 pick.

League officials will place 14 ping-pong balls, numbered 1 - 14, into a lottery machine, and then draw them in sets of four.

Of the 1,001 possible combinations, the NBA designates 1,000 of them to teams based on their lottery position.

After 20 seconds, the first ball is drawn. Ten seconds elapse before the second ball is chosen, then again for the third and fourth balls.

The team assigned the combination yielded by the machine wins the first pick. The process repeats until the fourth pick has been awarded.

If the lottery produces a combination assigned to a team that already has a pick awarded, that round is discarded and the process begins again.

This year’s draft odds are as follows:

Golden State > 14.00% Cleveland > 14.00% Minnesota > 14.00% Atlanta > 12.50% Detroit > 10.50% New York > 9.00% Chicago > 7.50% Charlotte > 6.00% Washington > 4.50% Phoenix > 3.00% San Antonio > 2.00% Sacramento > 1.30% New Orleans > 1.20% Memphis* > 0.50%

* This pick may be conveyed to Boston

This story was reported from Atlanta.