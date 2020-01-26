NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

article

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was traveling with other people in his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out. Five people are confirmed dead.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, California, northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday morning. TMZ said Kobe's wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.

Nobody on board the helicopter survived. The names of the other people on the helicopter have not been released.

Fellow NBA legend Scottie Pippen tweeted, "I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day." Other NBA players, including Dwyane Wade and Joel Embiid, shared their grief.

On Saturday evening, Kobe himself had taken to Twitter to congratulate current Lakers star LeBron James on passing him on the career points list: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644"

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa. The couple has four daughters -- Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Photos of the crash scene where NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed.

Originally from Philadelphia, Kobe was drafted straight out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 1996 draft. The Hornets traded him to the Lakers, where he played until he retired in 2016.

In the 20 years in the NBA, he won 5 NBA Finals including being named Finals MVP twice. He also was voted to the All Star team 18 times and scored 81 points in one game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. That was the second-highest point total in NBA history behind only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points.

Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant attend Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Kobe Bryant with Glen Keane during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 23,

Kobe also won two Gold Medals in the Olympics, in 2008 and 2012. After he retired in 2016, the Lakers retired both number 8, the jersey he wore for the first ten years of his career, and 24, the number he wore for the final ten years. He's the only Laker to have two numbers retired.

TMZ reports that Kobe often used a helicopter to travel and, when he played for the Lakers, he would fly from his home in Newport Beach, Calif., to the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a helicopter.

Los Angeles Lakers Guard Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant pose for a photo during a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals at STAPLES Center on March 09, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "Kobe will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes."

US basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.