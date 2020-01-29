Reports: Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs, won't be free agent until 2021

article

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant lost his grievance against the team Thursday, meaning he won't become a free agent until after the 2021 season, according to multiple reports.

Bryant, a 3-time All-Star, will remain under team control for two more seasons and the decision will boost his potential trade value should the Cubs look to deal him this offseason.

The 28-year-old hit .282 with 31 homers last season.

Bryant, who debuted on April 17, 2015, contended he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his free-agent eligibility and that delay violated baseball's collective bargaining agreement.

The Asociated Press contributed to this report.