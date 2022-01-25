Ryan Poles to become Bears next general manager: reports

The Chicago Bears will name Ryan Poles as the club's next general manager, according to reports.

Poles, 36, was serving as the Kansas City Chief's executive director of player personnel.

The Bears initially interviewed him for the position on Friday.

He was spotted with Bears chairman George McCaskey at O'Hare Airport Tuesday morning in a social media post, leading to speculation that the two parties were close to an agreement.

Poles has spent 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office, the past year in his current role under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick — after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2.

Poles replaces Ryan Pace, who was fired along with head coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season.

The Bears went 48-65 during Pace's seven-year tenure.

Pace’s reign was marred by his inability to settle the quarterback position. He whiffed when he traded up a spot to draft Trubisky over Mahomes. He also signed Mike Glennon, traded for Nick Foles and paid up for Andy Dalton. And rookie Justin Fields’ future is an ongoing question.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.