President Trump says gun bill negotiations going 'very slowly'
President Donald Trump on Thursday poured cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise on gun legislation, even as Attorney General William Barr circulated a draft plan on Capitol Hill to expand background checks for gun sales.
President Trump calls new border wall a ‘world-class security system’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump signed his name on a newly constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, calling it a “world-class security system” that will be virtually impenetrable.
Jimmy Carter says 4 more years of President Trump would be a 'disaster'
Former President Jimmy Carter took aim at President Trump while speaking at an event in Atlanta, saying it would be a “disaster” if he were to be elected for a second term.