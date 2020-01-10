Airlines cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago as winter storm hits

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights in Chicago Saturday morning as a major winter storm began to move through the area, bringing freezing rain and high waves with snow expected later in the day.

By 5 a.m., the Chicago Department of Aviation reported at least 533 flights canceled at O’Hare International Airport and six flights canceled at Midway International Airport.

Delays at O’Hare and Midway averaged around 15 minutes, the department said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Friday night through Saturday night, affecting northern Cook County and north and west of downtown.

Precipitation is expected to switch from rain to snow into Saturday morning, the weather service said. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are also expected and waves as high as 20-feet tall may hit the shores of Cook County.

By Saturday evening snow in excess of 3 inches is possible, with the highest amounts over northern Cook County, the weather service said.

Drivers are advised to use caution, the weather service said.

