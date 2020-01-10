Airlines cancel over 1,000 flights in Chicago as winter storm hits

Airlines canceled over 1,000 flights in Chicago Saturday morning as a major winter storm began to move through the area, bringing freezing rain and high waves with snow expected later in the day.

By 10:50 a.m., the Chicago Department of Aviation reported at least 969 flights canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 61 flights canceled at Midway International Airport.

Delays at O’Hare and Midway averaged around 15 minutes, the department said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Friday night through Saturday night, affecting northern Cook County and north and west of downtown.

Precipitation is expected to switch from rain to snow Saturday, the weather service said. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph have already been recorded and waves as high as 20-feet tall may hit the shores of Cook County.

By 9:45 a.m., the deluge forced the Office of Emergency Management to close South Shore Drive between 67th Street and 71st Street.

Advertisement

By Saturday evening, snow in excess of 3 inches is possible, with the highest amounts over northern Cook County, the weather service said.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed over 200 snow vehicles to spread salt over “arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive” before traveling to residential streets, the agency said.

Drivers are advised to use caution, the weather service said.

Cook County officials urged residents to be cautious during the storm by steering clear of flooded roadways, bringing loose items indoors and avoiding the Lake Michigan shoreline.

GET THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE