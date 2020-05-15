Expand / Collapse search

Chicago area receives over 4 inches of rain, flooding roads

CHICAGO - Record rainfall of 4 inches or more fell on the Chicago area, causing flash flooding that left some roads impassable, the National Weather Service said.

More than 4 inches of rain fell at O’Hare International Airport during the 24 hours ending at 5 a.m. Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

O’Hare received 3.53 inches (8.97 centimeters) of rain Thursday, making it the wettest May 14 on record in Chicago, the weather service said.

Some roads in the northwest, west and north suburbs and the Chicago North Side remained flooded Friday morning, authorities said.

