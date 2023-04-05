Chicago area placed on severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday

The entire Chicago area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m. Wednesday as lines of storms cross over the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m.

The higher significant-tornado (EF-2+) risk area assessed by the Storm Prediction Center has shifted east of the majority of Chicagoland, touching parts of northern Indiana and East Central Illinois.

There could be a second line forming early this afternoon but that scenario is less likely. It’s unseasonably warm and muggy this morning with temperatures having risen overnight to around 70 degrees.

After the storms depart a period of strong winds will continue warranting a wind advisory for our viewing area until 4 p.m. when gusts could exceed 40 mph.

The rest of the forecast is frankly delightful through Easter weekend. It will be cooler tomorrow and Friday but with plenty of sun.

Sun bathes the weekend as well with highs in the 60s Saturday and flirting with 70 on Easter.