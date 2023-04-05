Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:30 AM CDT until WED 6:15 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:46 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kane County, Lake County, Mchenry County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:57 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:50 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 5:45 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kendall County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County

Chicago area placed on severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday

By
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Severe storm watch impacting all of Chicagoland

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's storms and takes a look ahead to the rest of the week.

CHICAGO - The entire Chicago area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m. Wednesday as lines of storms cross over the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m.

The higher significant-tornado (EF-2+) risk area assessed by the Storm Prediction Center has shifted east of the majority of Chicagoland, touching parts of northern Indiana and East Central Illinois.  

There could be a second line forming early this afternoon but that scenario is less likely. It’s unseasonably warm and muggy this morning with temperatures having risen overnight to around 70 degrees.   

After the storms depart a period of strong winds will continue warranting a wind advisory for our viewing area until 4 p.m. when gusts could exceed 40 mph.

The rest of the forecast is frankly delightful through Easter weekend. It will be cooler tomorrow and Friday but with plenty of sun.  

Sun bathes the weekend as well with highs in the 60s Saturday and flirting with 70 on Easter.