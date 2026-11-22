Today we’ll see cooler temperatures and some showers as a cold front sweeps into the Chicago area.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Highs on Sunday will top out early in the upper 50s in Chicago by around 10 a.m., but then will fall throughout the remainder of the day to the mid to upper 40s, per the National Weather Service.

Conditions will also be breezy with winds between 10 and 20 mph, and could gust up to 30 mph.

The area will also see rain mainly before 2 p.m. While the chance of rain is nearly guaranteed, we expect less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Overnight lows could reach freezing temperatures.

Then, the new work week will bring a high near only 42 degrees, beginning a string of cooler days with highs not getting out of the 40s.