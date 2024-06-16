Chicago weather: Father's Day kicks off week of scorching temperatures

Beginning Sunday, Chicago is in for almost a full week of 90-degree weather.

Highs are expected to reach the low 90s this Father's Day with isolated showers possible.

Showers and scattered storms are expected over the next few days in small doses.

Over the next several days, heat indices may near or even exceed 100 degrees at times.

There won't be a noticeable cooldown until next Sunday. There could be about a 20-degree drop from 90 degrees to 70 degrees.