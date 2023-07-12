Chicago weather: Flood watch in effect amid downpours

The morning opens with showers and storms already in the area.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties. A Flood Advisory is in place for DeKalb and Kendall counties.

Heavy rains have canceled over 140 flights at O'Hare Airport and three additional flights at Midway, according to the city.

Scattered activity will continue through the morning showers prior to what could be a midday lull before storms return this afternoon. This would be when there is a greater chance for something severe but it is looking increasingly likely that this morning’s activity may put the kibosh on how intense the PM storms might become.

Heavy rainfall is the greatest concern. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. The storms should end shortly after dark.

Tomorrow may end up totally dry but a shower or storm still cannot be ruled out. Nothing like today that’s for sure. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday will be hot and humid with highs that could approach 90 with a chance of a pop-up storm once again.

Can’t rule out showers and storms on a scattered basis over the weekend but Sunday looks to have a lower chance of rain.