Chicago weather: Get ready for a stormy Tuesday

Showers and storms are poised to move into Chicagoland from the west Tuesday.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to thunderstorms, but they both expired by 9:45 a.m., according to the FAA.

There have been over 60 flight cancelations at O'Hare. Delays were expected through 5 p.m.

The morning started off dry, with rain likely not reaching the city until 9 a.m., sooner west. The opening round will have some downpours and perhaps some gusty winds but no severe weather is expected during this time.

A new round of storms will form, however, on the heels of this activity and those could be stronger between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a risk of severe storms during that time. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, there is a small chance of an additional storm late but most areas stay dry. Tomorrow looks warmer with highs perhaps flirting with 80 degrees under partly sunny skies.

The next round of storms arrives at night and will favor southern viewing areas with the risk of anything severe most likely not in our area. Showers and perhaps some thunder will remain possible Thursday when temperatures will struggle to even reach 60 degrees.