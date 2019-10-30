Chicagoans plow through snowy Wednesday commute

The first snowfall of the season could come just in time for Wednesday morning commutes, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for Cook County that is in effect until 10 a.m., warning drivers that moderate-to-heavy wet snow could result in slick roads and reduced visibilities around the Chicago area. The advisory applies mostly to Cook, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy and Will Counties.

Between one and three inches of snow could build up in western Cook County during the flurry, the weather service said. Slushy accumulation is expected to top out at one inch in the eastern part of the county.

The heaviest snowfall should taper off after about 8 a.m., before picking up again on Halloween the next day, the weather service said. Temperatures will hover around the high 30s for most of Wednesday and Thursday before dropping to a low of 24 degrees Thursday night.

The weekend is expected to be dry, the weather service said, with temperatures staying mostly in the 30s.