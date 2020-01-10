Ice, snow and rain: Winter storm to blast Chicago this weekend

Chicago is prepared for what could be the worst winter storm yet this season.

Rounds of rain were hammering the suburbs Friday night, creating potentially dangerous driving conditions. The rain will eventually turn into sleet and snow.

Already nearly 50 flights have been canceled out of O’Hare and 16 from Midway. There have been hundreds of delays as well.

If you are flying out of Chicago this weekend, some airlines are waiving fees and fare differences if you want to change your flight.

Along the lakefront, the bike path has been closed along North Avenue Beach because of the waves coming in from Lake Michigan. Waves up to 18 feet are expected. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph Friday night and Saturday. That could lead to significant flooding along the lakeshore.

With this year’s first winter weather storm, city crews are not just concerned about the gusty winds and high waves.

“Though it may not produce heavy snow, we are always concerned with black ice and accumulating standing water,” said commissioner of Streets and Sanitation John Tully.

Chicago has plenty of salt just in case -- a whopping 350,000 tons on standby. Salt spreaders may be on the move Saturday starting with arterial streets and then moving to residential neighborhoods.

The city’s snow command will be monitoring the conditions using ground sensors, radar and cameras, checking on road conditions for buses and emergency vehicles.

By Saturday evening, snow in excess of 3 inches is possible, with the highest amounts over northern Cook County, forecasters said. Heavier precipitation is expected farther northwest, with Rockford expecting up to 7 inches of snow.

Crews for the Illinois Department of Transportation went home at a normal time Friday, but are ready for the call Saturday morning.

“This is going to be an unusual storm, sleet and snow,” IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda said.

ComEd is also preparing, opening its emergency operations center and adding extra staff.