More snow expected on Halloween after record first snowfall Wednesday: weather service

Trick-or-treaters might want to think about adding boots and a raincoat to their costumes as a mix of rain and snow continues to move through the Chicago area Thursday on Halloween.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, as the mixture is forecast to move from the northwest suburbs in a southeastern direction from morning through 6 p.m., affecting areas around Rockford, Elgin, Dixon, Ottawa, Joliet, Waukegan, Chicago, Kankakee and Pontiac.

The worst of the storm will hit the Rockford area about 6 a.m. and travel east from there, forecasters said, passing into the Chicago area about 11 a.m. and staying there until 4 p.m.

Temperatures during the day will reach a high of 39 degrees, well lower than the Halloween average of 56 degrees, the weather service said. A low of 26 degrees at night will approach the record set in 1873, when temperatures fell to 23 degrees.

Conditions “could definitely impact the [Halloween] morning commute,” weather service meteorologist Jake Petr said. “I’d take it slow, drive carefully.”

The Illinois Tollway has dispatched its full fleet of 196 snowplows to assist in the morning commute and with daytime travel, spokesman Dan Rozek said.

On Wednesday, a messy mix of rain and snow traveled through Chicago, marking a record-breaking and unseasonably early first snowfall for Oct. 30.

By 1 p.m. Wednesday, the storm dumped 1.2 inches of snow over a 12-hour period at O’Hare International Airport and left 48,000 ComEd customers without power before turning into mainly rain.

The snowfall was the first of the season and came weeks earlier than the average, according to weather service meteorologist Todd Kluber.

While Oct. 30 is the average day for the first snowflakes of the year, Chicago doesn’t get its first measurable snowfall until Nov. 17 on average, Kluber said.

Wednesday’s storm also broke a snowfall record for Oct. 30 previously held in 1923, when Chicago got 0.7 inches of snow, according to weather service meteorologist Jake Petr. Chicago had that record beat by 7 a.m., when O’Hare was recording 0.9 inches.

The storm hit the western suburbs the hardest, dropping 3.4 inches of snow on Downers Grove by 7 a.m., Petr said. Other suburbs got between 2 and 3 inches.

The storm not only hampered the commute, but left thousands of ComEd customers without power.

ComEd reported that a total of 48,000 customers lost power at some time Wednesday, but that power was quickly restored to 44,000 of them, company spokeswoman Cristina Messenburg said. About 5,000 customers were still without power by 3 p.m., she said.

Despite the chaos brought on commuters and homeowners, O’Hare and Midway airports were reporting delays less than 15 minutes on average, and 54 total flight cancelations between them Wednesday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

After Halloween, temperatures will plummet into the 20s and wind chills could make it feel like the teens, Petr said. There’s a risk that melting snow Thursday night and Friday morning could create hazardous driving conditions.

The weekend is expected to be dry, the weather service said, with temperatures staying mostly in the 30s.