Several inches of snow possible Friday as another storm moves through Chicago

Chicago could see some snow Friday evening as another winter storm pushes through the area.

“Several inches are possible” after the snowfall starts about noon Friday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Charles Mott.

The snow might be mixed with freezing rain and will make driving dangerous, Mott said.

Saturday morning, the snow will turn to rain as temperatures rise above freezing, but could turn back into snow later that night, Mott said.

It’s too early to estimate possible snowfall totals, he said.

Ahead of the snow, temperatures will plummet Wednesday night and won’t rise above 25 degrees on Thursday, Mott said.

Thursday morning commuters are warned of wind chills of 7 or 8 degrees in downtown Chicago.

Last week, a storm battered the city with more than two inches of snow, prompting more than 1,000 canceled flights.

Large waves closed down lakefront trails and tore up large sections of asphalt.