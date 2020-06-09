Severe storms possible for Chicago area Tuesday afternoon

Severe weather could hit the Chicago area after a sunny Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered thunderstorms bringing brief but torrential downpours are possible from 4 p.m. through midnight, mainly northwest of Interstate 57, the weather service said. Localized flooding is possible in some areas.

In addition to the rain, a wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m., with gusts up to 45 mph expected to blow through the area, the weather service said.

There is a limited risk of brief tornadoes associated with the possibility of severe storms, the weather service said.