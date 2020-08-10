Severe storms to hit Chicago Monday afternoon

article

Severe storms are expected to push through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing wind gusts up to 100 mph.

The storm could hit between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch, stretching from Iowa and northern Indiana, expires at 7 p.m.

“Widespread damaging with downed trees and power lines are likely this afternoon and evening,” the weather service warned on Twitter. “The worst may come through the Chicago metro around rush hour.”

In addition to dangerous wind gusts, there’s also a risk of tornadoes and large hail the size of ping pong balls, the weather service said.

(National Weather Service)

Earlier Monday in western Iowa, the storms ripped down trees and caused power outages, the weather service said.

High humidity Monday will make the heat feel like nearly 100 degrees, forecasters said.

Tuesday and Wednesday calls for a slight chance of storms in southern Cook County.