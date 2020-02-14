Temps dip below zero Friday, marks coldest day of winter

Chicago has already seen the coldest weather of this winter Friday morning, and a persistent wind chill will make the air feel even icier.

Temperatures dipped below zero degrees for the first time this winter early Friday morning at at O’Hare International Airport, the National Weather Service said.

Though temperatures will eventually climb to a high of about 17 degrees, the wind chill has the potential to make it feel more like minus 15, the weather service said. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

The bitter cold follows a Wednesday night snowstorm that dumped 4 inches of snow at Midway and 3.5 inches at O’Hare international airports, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will rebound quickly by Saturday into the 30s, with a chance of snow to accompany them.

The Chicago winter has been fairly mild, with January and December both measuring about 6 degrees above average, according to the weather service.

The City of Chicago has published a list of warming centers:

DFSS Warming Centers

9 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday



Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila

4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

(DFSS Warming Centers are not open on weekday holidays unless specifically indicated. Hours and days may be extended under extreme conditions. Also, other City facilities might be designated for warming purposes during off hours, That is why it is important to call 3-1-1 for information concerning Warming Center locations, especially during off hours and on weekday holidays)