Temps dip below zero Friday, marks coldest day of winter
CHICAGO - Chicago has already seen the coldest weather of this winter Friday morning, and a persistent wind chill will make the air feel even icier.
Temperatures dipped below zero degrees for the first time this winter early Friday morning at at O’Hare International Airport, the National Weather Service said.
Though temperatures will eventually climb to a high of about 17 degrees, the wind chill has the potential to make it feel more like minus 15, the weather service said. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
The bitter cold follows a Wednesday night snowstorm that dumped 4 inches of snow at Midway and 3.5 inches at O’Hare international airports, according to the weather service.
Temperatures will rebound quickly by Saturday into the 30s, with a chance of snow to accompany them.
The Chicago winter has been fairly mild, with January and December both measuring about 6 degrees above average, according to the weather service.
The City of Chicago has published a list of warming centers:
DFSS Warming Centers
9 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday
Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60621
Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612
King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653
North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640
South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617
Trina Davila
4312 W. North Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
(DFSS Warming Centers are not open on weekday holidays unless specifically indicated. Hours and days may be extended under extreme conditions. Also, other City facilities might be designated for warming purposes during off hours, That is why it is important to call 3-1-1 for information concerning Warming Center locations, especially during off hours and on weekday holidays)