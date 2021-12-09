Temps in the 40s, with cloudy skies and remarkable December warmth is on its way

Some fairly exciting weather is on the way in the next three days, to be followed by some potentially remarkable warmth by December standards.

Today will be cloudy. That much is "clear." There could be some light snow, sleet or even sprinkles mainly this morning - favoring the northern tier of Illinois counties.

Impacts would be negligible. Highs climb into the low 40s - perhaps a little warmer far south. Tonight into the first half of Friday look dry. Then the fun begins.

A vigorous storm system which will have significant snow on its cold side and severe thunderstorms in its warm sector takes aim at Chicagoland. Rain showers should arrive from the southwest by mid-afternoon, along with gusty winds.

As a warm front enters our area, temperatures reach their peak at night when 50° readings are likely from the city's south.

A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out locally, with severe storms threatening southern Illinois and Indiana. As colder air drills in behind the center of the storm, some snow seems likely Saturday morning for a few hours.

Could be enough to dust maybe a roof or grassy area in mainly the far-northern suburbs. The high for Saturday will be whatever the reading is at midnight, as temps fall through the 30s during the day, with howling northwest winds that could be strong enough to warrant a wind advisory.

Then the focus shifts to just how warm can it possibly get next week. We could be flirting with record highs, especially Wednesday and Thursday, if everything works out just right.

Highs should be 50-plus starting Monday, with absolutely no signs of any prolonged cold or significant snow extending well into what I refer to as "Forecast LALA Land."