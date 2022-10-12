Expand / Collapse search

Tornado warnings expire; multiple reports of possible tornadoes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:24PM
68th and Beloit possible tornado

Viewer video appears to show a possible tornado near 68th and Beloit on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A strong line of thunderstorms with strong winds and embedded tornadoes crossed southeastern Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Kevin Flack)

All tornado warnings for southeastern Wisconsin expired as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. There were multiple reports of possible tornadoes and a 73mph (near hurricane force) wind gust in Milwaukee.

At this time, more than 20,000 We Energies customers are without power in southeast Wisconsin. 

West Allis severe storm damage

Viewer video showed large trees down as severe thunderstorms with strong winds crossed through the area. (Courtesy: Daniel Stepler)

Severe weather outside Waukesha County Courthouse

Video from outside the Waukesha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A tornado warning was issued for the county and other areas at that time.

Severe weather moves into Milwaukee Wednesday, Oct. 12

Severe storms prompted several tornado warnings and multiple tornado reports Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12. FOX6's Estabrook Park tower camera showed an ominous scene around 12:30 p.m.

