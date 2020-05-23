Tornado warning/watch issued for parts of Chicago area

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday for the Chicago area, with forecasters saying tornados could form in surrounding counties.

A tornado warning was issued around 3 p.m. for Will County and the soutthwest part of Cook County and expected to last until 3:45 p.m.

A tornado watch was alerted about 12:30 p.m. and is expected to last until about 8 p.m., affecting counties throughout Central and Northern Illinois, according to the weather service.

The first round of thunderstorms were detected about 1:45 p.m. near Ogle County and are expected to proceed northeast into Cook County over the next few hours, forecasters said.

Temperatures remained around 75 degrees throughout the afternoon, but are expected to drop to about 64 degrees tonight, forecasters said.

Isolated storms are expected to continue through the weekend but temperatures are predicted hover around 80 degrees both Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.

Advertisement

For more updates, download the FOX 32 Weather App