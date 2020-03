article

A tornado watch for parts of the Chicago area was issued on Saturday night.

The watch includes the DeKalb, Kankakee, Morris, Rockford, Springfield, Decatur, Peoria and Dixon areas.

There is the possibility of a couple strong tornadoes.

There is also the possibility of ping pong-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

For the latest weather forecast, go to fox32chicago.com/weather.