Tornadoes, 60 mph gusts possible as cold front ends record 7th day of 70-degree temps

Chicago will see its last day of unseasonably warm weather Tuesday as temperatures fall in the afternoon — ushering in thunderstorms, dangerous wind gusts and potential tornadoes.

The impending cold front will end a record-breaking seven straight days of 70-plus-degree of November weather, blowing past the previous five-straight days of similar weather in 1953.

But the chilly temps aren’t expected till after Chicago hits a Tuesday high of 74 degrees in the early afternoon, followed by dip into the 60s around 2 p.m. and stronger wind gusts preceding the thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

“Ahead of the cold front will be thunderstorms, some capable of producing very strong winds up to 60 mph,” weather service meteorologist Todd Kluber said.

Lightning strike above downtown Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Advertisement

Those storms will move in quickly from the west into Chicago between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., lasting about an hour or two in any spot, Kluber said. After the storms pass, gusts up to 45 mph will continue until midnight as temperatures keep dropping.

Tornadoes are possible among the storms throughout the entire metro area, but the risk is highest in the west and north suburbs — from Joliet past O’Hare Airport to Lake County, Kluber said.

Meanwhile, temperatures will plummet overnight, making Wednesday morning feel between 40 and 50 degrees cooler than Tuesday, Kluber said.

Expect temperatures in the mid-30s Wednesday morning, but with light wind that could make it feel like the upper 20s, Kluber said.

Wednesday’s high is forecast near 50 degrees.