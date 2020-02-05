Up to 5 inches of snowfall starts Wednesday evening in Chicago: forecasters

article

Up to five inches of snow will start falling during the Wednesday evening commute and continue until Thursday evening, forecasters say.

The total could be higher if a round of lake-effect snow hits Thursday morning or afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“That’s the big question: how much snow Chicago will get,” said weather service meteorologist Charles Mott.

The snow will start falling in Chicago between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, with totals expected between 3 to 5 inches, Mott said.

The snow will continue through the night and probably affect the Thursday morning commute, he said.

“Take your time driving, and definitely pay attention to road conditions,” Mott said. “No matter how much snow there is, roads will be slippery.”