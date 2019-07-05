1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police

- A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue at 7 p.m. when two males approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police. The shooters left in a gray car.

One man, 40, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 65-year-old man was shot in his face, arm and back of the head, police said. He was taken in critical condition to the same hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the victim’s identity.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.